Graham Gano Injury: Set to practice Wednesday
The Giants designated Gano (hamstring) for return from injured reserve Wednesday.
Gano has been cleared to resume practicing with the Giants for the first time since Week 2 after missing the team's last seven games with a right hamstring strain. Jude McAtamney was elevated from the practice squad ahead of last week's loss to Washington to handle kicking duties, but with no other kicker on the 53-man roster at the moment, the expectation is that Gano will be ready to play this Sunday against the Panthers in Munich if he experiences no setbacks in practice.
