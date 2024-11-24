Graham Gano News: Held back by tepid offense

Gano did not attempt any field goals and made his only extra-point try in Sunday's 30-7 Week 12 loss to Tampa Bay.

In New York's first game this season with Tommy DeVito as the starter at quarterback, the team was unable to put up any points until early in the fourth quarter. Gano followed that Devin Singletary touchdown plunge with a successful extra point, but it was the only time he had a chance to kick for points in the game. Since returning from injured reserve Week 10, Gano has attempted only two field goals (making one) over two games. DeVito figures to remain under center moving forward, and the state of the Giants offense as a whole gives Gano a low floor and ceiling when looking ahead to the remainder of the campaign.