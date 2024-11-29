Graham Gano News: Makes both field goals Week 13

Gano converted both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Thursday's loss to Dallas.

Gano's field goals came from 46 and 47 yards out, respectively. It was the first time the veteran kicker has made multiple field goals in a game since Week 1. Gano missed seven contests earlier this season due to a hamstring injury, but he appears to be back to full health. However, the tepid state of New York's offense makes Gano a shaky option in fantasy leagues.