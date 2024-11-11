Graham Gano News: Makes one of two FG tries in return

Gano went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and converted both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's Week 10 loss to Carolina in Germany.

Gano returned to action for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2. The veteran kicker's first chance at putting up points went awry, as he drove a 43-yard field-goal try wide right in the second quarter. Gano managed to bounce back from there, converting both of his extra-point attempts before drilling a clutch 42-yard field goal in the final 10 seconds of the fourth period to send the game into overtime. Despite his early miss Sunday, Gano seems to be recovered from the hamstring issue, and he'll almost certainly be the Giants' placekicker against Tampa Bay in Week 12 following New York's Week 11 bye.