Graham Gano News: No field-goal tries Week 15
Gano made both of his extra-point attempts and didn't try a field goal against the Ravens in a 35-14 Week 15 loss.
Gano converted when called upon, but that included only a pair of point-after attempts. The veteran kicker hasn't had more than two field-goal tries in any of his seven contests this season and has struggled to put up points for a Giants offense that ranks last in the league in putting up just 14.9 points per game. Though New York's Week 16 opponent -- Atlanta -- isn't among the NFL's top defenses, the overall state of the Giants' offense doesn't provide confidence that Gano will get many more opportunities next Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now