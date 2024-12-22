Graham Glasgow Injury: Ruled out for Week 16

Glasgow (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Glasgow didn't participate in the first two practices of the week due to a knee injury. He managed to practice in a limited capacity Friday, but he hasn't progressed in his recovery enough to be cleared to play in Sunday's NFC North clash. Glasgow's next opportunity to play will be Week 17 against the 49ers on Monday, Dec. 30. Christian Mahogany is the top candidate to start at left guard due to Glasgow's injury.