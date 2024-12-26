Graham Glasgow News: Full participant Thursday

Glasgow (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

The starting left guard had to miss Detroit's 34-17 win over Chicago last Sunday with the knee issue, but he was able to practice in a limited capacity even on the Friday before that game. His status will still be worth monitoring this Friday and Saturday ahead of Monday night's matchup with the 49ers, but Glasgow looks likely to start for the 15th time in 15 appearances this season.