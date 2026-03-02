Graham Glasgow headshot

Graham Glasgow News: Let go by Lions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 2:45pm

Detroit released Glasgow on Monday.

Glasgow's release will save the Lions roughly $5.6 million in cap space, per Richard Silva of The Detroit News. The veteran center is entering his age-34 season and projects to draw real interest from teams in need of an experienced starter, even after a relatively lackluster 2025 campaign.

