Graham Glasgow News: Let go by Lions
Detroit released Glasgow on Monday.
Glasgow's release will save the Lions roughly $5.6 million in cap space, per Richard Silva of The Detroit News. The veteran center is entering his age-34 season and projects to draw real interest from teams in need of an experienced starter, even after a relatively lackluster 2025 campaign.
Graham Glasgow
Free Agent
