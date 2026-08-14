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Graham Mertz Injury: ACL tear feared

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

The Texans believe that Mertz tore his ACL during Thursday's preseason opener against the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, there is expected to be additional testing to confirm Mertz's injury, but at this stage it doesn't look good for the 2025 sixth-rounder. As a result, look for Houston to bring in added QB depth behind C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills in short order.

Graham Mertz
Houston Texans
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