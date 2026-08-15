Graham Mertz Injury: Moved to IR
The Texans placed Mertz (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.
Mertz suffered a torn ACL during Thursday's preseason opener against the Chargers. The quarterback's season is over, so a move to injured reserve is not surprising. The Texans signed Brett Rypien in a corresponding move.
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