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Graham Mertz Injury: Suffers torn ACL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Mertz (knee) suffered a torn ACL during Thursday's preseason opener against the Chargers, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

With the severity of the injury confirmed, Mertz will undergo season-ending surgery shortly. The reserve quarterback behind C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills played just one half of football in 2026, completing four of seven passes for 23 yards and rushing three times for 15 yards. The Texans will likely bring in another quarterback to shore up the unit's depth before the start of the regular season.

Graham Mertz
Houston Texans
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