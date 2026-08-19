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Grant Calcaterra Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Calcatarra (back) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

It is unclear how long Calcatarra's back issue will keep him sidelined. The depth tight end re-signed with the Eagles in March, but has been pushed down the depth chart due to the drafting of second-round rookie Eli Stowers. Calcatarra likely has a spot on the 53-man roster locked up, and the reliable depth option merely needs to recover from the issue and continue displaying his versatility to the team as soon as he can.

Grant Calcaterra
Philadelphia Eagles
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