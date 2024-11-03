Fantasy Football
Grant Calcaterra News: Collects all five targets Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 10:34pm

Calcaterra brought in all five of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 28-23 win over Jacksonville.

Dallas Goedert (hamstring) remained sidelined Sunday, opening the door for Calcaterra to make his third consecutive start for Philadelphia. The 25-year-old registered new season highs in receptions and targets despite his meager 30 yards of output as a receiver. If Calcaterra draws another start against the Cowboys next Sunday, he would make for a decent PPR or deeper-league option in Week 10.

Grant Calcaterra
Philadelphia Eagles
