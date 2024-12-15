Fantasy Football
Grant Calcaterra headshot

Grant Calcaterra News: Makes one catch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Calcaterra recorded one catch on one target for 22 yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Steelers.

Calcattera continues to see an uptick in snaps with Dallas Goedert (knee) sidelined. However, he has only four targets across two games as the team's primary tight end while working behind DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown for targets. So long as that duo remains healthy, Calcattera is unlikely to see much uptick in volume, leaving him as an unreliable fantasy contributor.

Grant Calcaterra
Philadelphia Eagles
