Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Grant Calcaterra headshot

Grant Calcaterra News: No catches with Goedert back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Calcaterra finished with zero catches on one target in Sunday's 34-6 win over the Cowboys.

Calcaterra averaged 3.3 catches for 40.0 yards on 4.0 targets over the previous four weeks with Dallas Goedert out with a hamstring injury, but his role in the offense all but evaporated with Goedert back in action in Week 10. That's likely to remain the case going forward, as Calcaterra averaged just one catch for 14 yards prior to Goedert's injury.

Grant Calcaterra
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now