Grant Calcaterra News: No catches with Goedert back

Calcaterra finished with zero catches on one target in Sunday's 34-6 win over the Cowboys.

Calcaterra averaged 3.3 catches for 40.0 yards on 4.0 targets over the previous four weeks with Dallas Goedert out with a hamstring injury, but his role in the offense all but evaporated with Goedert back in action in Week 10. That's likely to remain the case going forward, as Calcaterra averaged just one catch for 14 yards prior to Goedert's injury.