Grant Calcaterra News: Production dips in 2025

Calcaterra caught nine of 13 targets for 76 yards and one touchdown across 15 regular-season games in 2025.

The fourth-year pro from SMU saw declines across several statistical categories compared to his 2024 campaign, recording fewer yards (298 to 76), targets (30 to 13) and receptions (24 to nine) while playing 356 fewer offensive snaps. The drop-off was likely influenced by Dallas Goedert's availability, as he missed seven regular-season games in 2024 but just two in 2025. With Calcaterra's rookie deal ending after the 2025 season, he's now set to enter unrestricted free agency. He could find work with a team in need of tight-end depth and compete for a larger offensive role this summer.