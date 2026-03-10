Grant Calcaterra News: Returning to Philadelphia
The Eagles are expected to re-sign Calcaterra to a one-year deal, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Calcaterra is expected to return to Philadelphia for the 2026 campaign, where he has spent the entirety of his four-year career. The 27-year-old caught nine passes for 76 yards and one touchdown last season and should remain one of the team's top backup tight ends for the upcoming campaign.
