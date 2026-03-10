Grant Calcaterra headshot

Grant Calcaterra News: Returning to Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

The Eagles are expected to re-sign Calcaterra to a one-year deal, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Calcaterra is expected to return to Philadelphia for the 2026 campaign, where he has spent the entirety of his four-year career. The 27-year-old caught nine passes for 76 yards and one touchdown last season and should remain one of the team's top backup tight ends for the upcoming campaign.

Grant Calcaterra
Philadelphia Eagles
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Calcaterra
