Grant Calcaterra News: Solid yardage in big win

Calcaterra brought in all three targets for 58 yards in the Eagles' 37-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

With Dallas Goedert (hamstring) sidelined for the second straight game, Calcaterra drew another start and parlayed it into a productive afternoon. Calcaterra's numbers were somewhat surprising considering he'd drawn just one target from Jalen Hurts against the Giants in Week 7, but it wasn't completely unforeseen since he'd contributed a 4-67 line in Week 6 against the Browns. Calcaterra could be in a favorable position for a successful encore in a Week 9 home matchup against the vulnerable Jaguars defense if Goedert remains sidelined.