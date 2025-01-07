Grant Calcaterra News: Two grabs in season finale

Calcaterra caught two of his four targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants.

The Eagles rested most of their starters in Week 18 with the second seed in the NFC locked up, though they gave starting tight end Dallas Goedert the chance to knock off some rust after a four-game absence due to a knee injury, so Calcaterra didn't have the same workload boost as most of the team's backups. Thanks to more missed time from Goedert throughout the year, Calcaterra finished his third professional season with career highs in catches (24), yards (298) and touchdowns (one).