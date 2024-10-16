Grant Delpit Injury: Limited Wednesday

Delpit (concussion) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report.

Delpit was held out of practice all week leading up to Sunday's game against the Eagles. His limited participation Wednesday indicates that he's progressing through the league's concussion protocols. However, even if Delpit logs a full practice session this week, he's not guaranteed to return for Week 7 against the Bengals unless he satisfies the league's five-step protocols.