Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Grant Delpit headshot

Grant Delpit Injury: Limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 16, 2024

Delpit (concussion) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report.

Delpit was held out of practice all week leading up to Sunday's game against the Eagles. His limited participation Wednesday indicates that he's progressing through the league's concussion protocols. However, even if Delpit logs a full practice session this week, he's not guaranteed to return for Week 7 against the Bengals unless he satisfies the league's five-step protocols.

Grant Delpit
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News