Delpit (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Delpit was unable to practice all week after sustaining a concussion in the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Commanders, so him missing Sunday's contest comes as no surprise. Expect Rodney McLeod to see increased work with Cleveland's first-team defense while Delpit remains in concussion protocol.