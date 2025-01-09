Grant Delpit News: Career-high 111 tackles in 2024

Delpit finished the 2024 regular season with 111 tackles (68 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defense and one fumble recovery across 16 games.

It was a disappointing season for the 3-14 Browns, whose defense gave up the third-most points per game in the NFL in 2024 (25.6). Delpit didn't record an interception for the first time in his four-year NFL career, but he did lead the Browns in combined and solo tackles and finished tied with Quentin Lake for seventh-most combined tackles among safeties. Delpit has logged at least 100 tackles in two of four NFL regular seasons.