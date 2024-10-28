Grant Delpit News: Impresses vs. Ravens

Delpit recorded nine total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 29-24 win over the Ravens.

The LSU product played 100-percent of Cleveland's defensive snaps for the second consecutive week and tied Mohamoud Diabate for the Browns' leading-tackler Sunday. Delpit has now appeared in seven games this season, tallying 46 total tackles and a recovered fumble. The 26-year-old is expected to continue starting alongside Juan Thornhill in Cleveland's secondary as the season progresses.