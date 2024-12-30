Grant Delpit News: Logs nine tackles against Miami

Delpit finished Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Dolphins with nine tackles (seven solo).

Delpit played every single defensive snap Sunday and finished as the Browns' leading tackler. It was the sixth time he has recorded at least nine combined tackles in a game, and his efforts in Cleveland's Week 17 loss has him at a career-high 107 combined tackles through 15 regular-season games. He'll look to add to his total in the Browns' regular-season finale against the Ravens on Saturday.