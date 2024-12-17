Grant Delpit News: Logs nine tackles vs. Chiefs
Delpit finished Sunday's 21-7 loss to Kansas City with nine tackles (four solo).
Delpit and Jordan Hicks were the co-leading tackles for the Browns on Sunday. Delpit is now up to 93 combined tackles through 13 regular-season games, and the 2020 second-round pick is closing in on the second 100-tackle campaign of his four-year NFL career. His next opportunity to reach that century milestone will be against the Bengals on Sunday.
