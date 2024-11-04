Grant Delpit News: Makes seven stops in Week 9 loss

Delpit recorded seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's defeat against the Chargers.

Delpit finished second on the Browns in tackles, and he's now recorded at least seven stops in three of his past four contests. The strong safety has 53 tackles through eight games on the campaign, putting him on pace for the second triple-digit tackle season of his career. Delpit has been a stabilizing force in a Browns secondary that has often struggled this season.