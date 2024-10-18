Fantasy Football
Grant Delpit headshot

Grant Delpit News: Past concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 18, 2024

Delpit (concussion) practiced in full Friday and has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The LSU product missed the Browns' Week 6 loss to the Eagles after sustaining a concussion the week prior, but Friday's full practice suggests he's passed the NFL's five-step concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup. Expect Delpit to assume the duties of Cleveland's top strong safety in Week 7.

Grant Delpit
Cleveland Browns
