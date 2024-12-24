Grant Delpit News: Posts first sack of season Week 16

Delpit secured five tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 24-6 loss to Cincinnati.

Delpit didn't get in on his first tackle until the second quarter but still managed to reach five stops for his 13th straight game. The fourth-year safety also recorded his first sack of the campaign when he brought down Joe Burrow in the third quarter. Delpit is up to 98 tackles on the season, putting him well within reach of the career-high mark of 105 stops he recorded in 2022.