Delpit registered six tackles (five solo) in Monday's 41-32 loss to the Broncos.

Delpit tied Martin Emerson for second-most tackles for the Browns on Monday behind Jordan Hicks (12). Delpit has played at least 50 defensive snaps in all 11 games he's played this season and he's up to 78 tackles (50 solo), one pass defense and one fumble recovery on the year.