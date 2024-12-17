Grant DuBose Injury: Placed on injured reserve

The Dolphins placed DuBose (head) on injured reserve Tuesday.

DuBose suffered a scary injury during the Dolphins' 20-12 loss to the Texans on Sunday, which resulted in him being stretchered off the field after receiving medical attention. He was taken to a local Houston hospital for additional care, and initial tests revealed positive results for the 23-year-old. With three games left in the regular season, DuBose will likely not see the field for the rest of the 2024 campaign unless the Dolphins make a surprise playoff run. Assuming the Dolphins do not make the postseason, the second-year wideout will finish the 2024 regular season with two catches (on four targets) for 11 yards across three games.