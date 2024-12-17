Grant DuBose Injury: Placed on injured reserve
The Dolphins placed DuBose (head) on injured reserve Tuesday.
DuBose suffered a scary injury during the Dolphins' 20-12 loss to the Texans on Sunday, which resulted in him being stretchered off the field after receiving medical attention. He was taken to a local Houston hospital for additional care, and initial tests revealed positive results for the 23-year-old. With three games left in the regular season, DuBose will likely not see the field for the rest of the 2024 campaign unless the Dolphins make a surprise playoff run. Assuming the Dolphins do not make the postseason, the second-year wideout will finish the 2024 regular season with two catches (on four targets) for 11 yards across three games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now