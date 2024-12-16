Fantasy Football
Grant DuBose Injury: Receiving positive news

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

DuBose remains hospitalized Monday but has movement in all extremities, and initial tests have revealed positive results.

DuBose will remain under the care of doctors for continued observation, but fortunately, it sounds like he avoided a worst-case scenario. The second-year pro was part of a scary collision during Sunday's game against the Texans that saw him stretchered off the field and taken to a Houston hospital.

