Grant DuBose News: Works out for San Francisco

DuBose (head) tried out for the 49ers on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

As a member of the Dolphins last December, DuBose spent multiple days in the hospital after suffering a head injury in a game against the Texans. The wide receiver had to leave the field on a stretcher, but he appears to be ok now. DuBose, a seventh-round pick of the Packers in 2023, caught two passes for 11 yards for the Dolphins in 2024, his first NFL regular-season action.