Stuard had 19 total tackles and a tackle for a loss in Sunday's win over Miami.

Stuard was thrust into the starting lineup at weak-side linebacker with E.J. Speed out with a knee injury and played on 64 of the defense's 69 snaps. Stuard was stout against the run with four stops, according to Pro Football focus. He could be in line for more playing time next week against Houston if Speed remains sidelined.