Grant Stuard News: Inks deal with Los Angeles

The Rams signed Stuard to a two-year contract worth up to $5.05 million Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 27-year-old linebacker is a foundational piece on special teams, which was a major area of struggle for the Rams last season. Only 12 players logged more snaps on special teams than Stuard last season, who finished with 19 tackles (six solo) across 17 regular-season contests.