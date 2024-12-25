Greg Dortch News: Accrues 66 all-purpose yards

Dortch caught his only target for 19 yards, notched one carry for eight yards and returned one kickoff for 26 yards and one punt for 13 yards during Sunday's 36-30 overtime loss at Carolina.

Dortch followed up a season-high 60 receiving yards on three receptions Week 15 against the Patriots with a more typical performance Sunday, but he still accounted for 66 all-purpose yards while playing 21 of 70 (30 percent) offensive snaps. His usage on offense ranked fourth among Cardinals WRs behind Michael Wilson (90 percent), Marvin Harrison (81) and Zay Jones (39), so Dortch is more likely than not to be contained to a maximum of a catch or two per game over the final two weeks of the campaign.