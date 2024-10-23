Greg Dortch News: Finds end zone in win

Dortch caught one of his two targets for five yards and a touchdown in Monday's 17-15 win over the Chargers.

Dortch's trip to the end zone accounted for quarterback Kyler Murray's only passing touchdown of the contest. With that said, the veteran wideout played just 17 of the Cardinals' 57 offensive snaps, his lowest snap share of the season. Though he hit pay dirt for the first time this season, his one reception and five yards were both season lows for the 26-year-old. In an offense that is struggling to produce consistently through the air, Dortch is best ignored for fantasy purposes outside of the deepest formats.