Greg Dortch News: Links up with Lions

Dortch and the Lions have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Dortch served as a regular pass catcher in the Cardinals offense the last four seasons, averaging 35.5 catches (on 47 targets) for 323.8 yards and 2.5 touchdowns in 15.3 games per campaign during that span. While he'll handle a similar tertiary role in Detroit as he reunites with his offensive coordinator (Drew Petzing) from the past three years, he may make his biggest impact as a returner after reeling off 811 yards on 31 kick returns and 185 yards on 16 punt returns in 12 regular-season contests in 2025.