Greg Dortch News: No catches Sunday

Dortch didn't haul in his only target and returned four punts for 65 yards during Sunday's 29-9 win over the Bears.

Dortch remains the Cardinals' No. 3 wide receiver, but in an offense that funnels most of the targets to rookie first-round WR Marvin Harrison, TE Trey McBride and RB James Conner, there often aren't enough targets otherwise for the remaining Cardinals' skill talent to yield weekly output. As evidence, Dortch has combined for a 6-57-1 line on 12 targets over the last five contests, leaving him well outside of the fantasy conversation.