Greg Dortch News: Records trio of catches in Week 6

Dortch hauled in three of five targets for 36 yards, had a 29-yard kick return and lost a fumble during Sunday's 34-13 loss in Green Bay.

Dortch was targeted just once before rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison left with a concussion midway through the second quarter, so while his 9.0 yards per target thereafter was a healthy mark, his long catch of 16 yards ended in a lost fumble at the Green Bay 23-yard line with 21 seconds remaining in the third quarter in a 31-13 contest at the time. And after Dortch paced the Cardinals with 17 kick returns for 360 yards last season, newcomer DeeJay Dallas (11-355-1) has been the team's main man in that regard in 2024. Dortch may have some short-term sway in Arizona's offense if Harrison is forced to miss next Monday's game against the Chargers, but TE Trey McBride, WR Michael Wilson and RB James Conner figure to be the best bets for passes from QB Kyler Murray in such a scenario.