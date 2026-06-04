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Greg Dulcich News: Building chemistry with QBs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Dulcich said Thursday that he's been building chemistry with QB Malik Willis during OTAs, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

Dulcich told reporters that he's been impressed by Willis' vision and arm strength. It's the typical positive chatter for this time of year, but there is real reason to think Dulcich will become one of Willis' preferred pass-catchers, if only because there's so little else on the roster. Miami's other tight ends have combined for 24 receptions in the NFL, making Dulcich (67 catches in 31 games) the clear favorite for passing-down work. Rookie TE Will Kacmarek, a third-round pick, also has a chance to earn a lot of playing time, but he'll likely do far more blocking than route-running. The Dolphins re-signed Dulcich in March on a one-year, $3.25 million contract ($2.9 million guaranteed) after he averaged 2.9 catches for 37.2 yards over the final nine games of 2025.

Greg Dulcich
Miami Dolphins
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