Greg Dulcich News: Dropped by Denver

Dulcich was waived by the Broncos on Monday, Mike Klis of 9NEWS reports.

Dulcich had been a healthy scratch in each of the Broncos' last eight games before being waived Monday. The third-year tight end from UCLA caught five of his 12 targets for 28 yards across 111 offensive snaps in Denver's first four games this season. The Broncos' tight end room now consists of Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins.