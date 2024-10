Dulcich (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Dulcich will be a healthy scratch for a fourth-straight week as Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull will be the Broncos' two tight ends for Sunday's contest. Dulcich last played in Week 4 against the Jets, during which he logged 21 snaps on offense but failed to haul in his lone target. His next chance at suiting up will be Week 9 against the Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 3.