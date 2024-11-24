Greg Dulcich News: Healthy scratch Week 12

Dulcich (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Dulcich last saw the field Week 3 against the Jets, and he'll be a healthy scratch for the eighth consecutive game Sunday. Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull once again will constitute the Broncos' tight-end depth chart versus Las Vegas, while Dulcich's next opportunity to return to the field will come in a Week 13 Monday night home matchup against the Browns on Dec. 2.