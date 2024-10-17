Greg Dulcich News: Not playing Thursday

Dulcich (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Saints, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Dulcich will be a healthy scratch for a third straight week as the Broncos roll with Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull as their two tight ends for Thursday night's game. Dulcich's next opportunity to suit up will be Week 8 against the Panthers on Oct. 27. He played in the first four games of the regular season, but his five catches for 28 yards all came in the first two games of the year.