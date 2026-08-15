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Greg Dulcich News: Plays 13 snaps vs. Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 1:56pm

Dulcich played 13 snaps on offense but didn't show up in the box score otherwise during the Dolphins' 20-7 preseason loss to the Commanders on Friday.

Rookie third-rounder Will Kacmarek was listed as the Dolphins' starter in Friday's exhibition game and finished with 19 snaps on offense, second-most on the team behind Cole Turner (20). Dulcich inked a one-year deal with the Dolphins in March after appearing in 10 regular-season games for the team last year, finishing with 26 catches (on 33 targets) for 335 yards and one score. He demonstrated chemistry with quarterback Malik Willis during OTAs and minicamp, and Dulcich could see an uptick in production given the lack of top-end names in the Dolphins' wide receiver corps.

Greg Dulcich
Miami Dolphins
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