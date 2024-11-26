Greg Dulcich News: Scooped up by Big Blue
The Giants claimed Dulcich off waivers from the Broncos on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
After falling out of favor in Denver and being a healthy inactive in each of the Broncos' last eight games, Dulcich should have a better chance at earning playing time in a Giants tight end room that includes Theo Johnson (back), Daniel Bellinger and Chris Manhertz. With the Giants facing a quick turnaround for Week 13 with a Thursday game against the Cowboys, Dulcich likely won't be active for that contest, but he could have an opportunity to compete for snaps once he gets a full week of practice under his belt. Over 16 career games across two-plus seasons in Denver, the 24-year-old Dulcich recorded 41 receptions for 464 yards and two touchdowns on 71 targets.