Greg Dulcich headshot

Greg Dulcich News: Staying in Magic City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 2:47pm

Dulcich signed a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Dolphins on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dulcich wasn't signed to the Dolphins' active roster until mid-October, as he spent the first few weeks of the 2025 season on the practice squad after being cut by the Giants at the end of training camp. Despite appearing in just 10 regular-season games while serving as the TE2 behind Darren Waller (groin), Dulcich compiled 26 catches (on 33 targets) for 335 yards and one touchdown, all of which were his most in a season since his rookie campaign with the Broncos in 2022 (also across 10 regular-season games). Waller is an unrestricted free agent, and if he doesn't return to Miami, that would leave Dulcich as the Dolphins' top tight end on the depth chart ahead of Julian Hill, barring an addition through free agency or the 2026 NFL Draft.

Greg Dulcich
Miami Dolphins
