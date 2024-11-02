Fantasy Football
Greg Gaines Injury: Ruled out again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Gaines (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Chiefs, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Gaines suffered a calf injury in the leadup to Week 8 against the Falcons. He was unable to practice Thursday and Friday, and the injury is severe enough that the 2019 fourth-round pick will be sidelined for a second straight game. Gaines' next chance at suiting up will be Week 10 against the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 10. C.J. Brewer stepped into the backup role at nose tackle behind Vita Vea against the Falcons in Week 8, and the former finished with three solo tackles, including 2.0 sacks.

