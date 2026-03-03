Greg Gaines News: Handled rotational role in '25

Gaines posted 23 tackles (12 solo) including 2.0 sacks across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Gaines spent his third campaign in Tampa Bay in his customary rotational role, seeing action on 369 defensive snaps and recording multiple sacks for the first time since his final season with the Rams in 2022. Gaines has proven to be a solid fit for head coach Todd Bowles' defensive scheme, so a return to the Buccaneers on another modest one-year deal would be a realistic possibility.