Greg Gaines News: Remains in rotational role in '25

Gaines posted 23 tackles (12 solo), including 2.0 sacks, across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Gaines played the 2025 season on a one-year, $3.5 million contract, his third campaign overall in Tampa Bay. The veteran remained in his customary rotational role, seeing action on 369 defensive snaps and recording multiple sacks for the first time since his final Rams season in 2022. Gaines has proven a solid fit for head coach Todd Bowles' defensive scheme, so a return to the Buccaneers on another modest one-year deal would seemingly be very much within the realm of possibility.